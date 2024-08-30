Over 3K marijuana plants seized during 3 raids at Klamath Forest Estates

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Over 3,000 marijuana plants, 180 pounds of processed marijuana, a Butane Hash Oil lab, and three guns were among several items seized during three separate raids at illegal marijuana grow sites within Klamath Forest Estates on Thursday.

According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, two properties were located on Ruffed Grouse Lane and the third was on Pheasant Lane.

Police say an estimated 392,000 gallons of water was illegally used to irrigate and grow this amount of marijuana.

Owners for the two properties on Ruffed Grouse Lane are listed as Oregon Resource Renovation Agency, LLC in Chiloquin, and 65-year-old Kenneth Ledbury of Damascus. Meanwhile, the property on Pheasant Lane is owned by Nicholas Bates, 35, and Amy Barker, 33, both of Klamath Falls.

No owners were at their respective properties during the raids.

The sheriff’s office is recommending several criminal charges to the DA’s office which include illegal possession and manufacturing of marijuana as well as unlawful appropriation of water.

Officers were informed about the grow sites through tips from the community and law enforcement surveillance.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.