Over 4,500 illegal marijuana plants found during Jackson County drug bust

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A man was arrested and a property owner was given a hefty fine after a local marijuana grow operation was busted.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday morning, the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team raided a black-market marijuana grow site in the 1800 block of Gibbon Road in Central Point.

The property contained about 4,800 illegal cannabis plants in hoop-style greenhouses. They were seized and destroyed on-site.

The primary suspect involved, 26-year-old Jose Manuel Jaime-Guerrero of Cloverdale, California, was arrested for unlawful possession, delivery, and manufacture of a marijuana item.

The investigation revealed the landowner was paid $7,500 to lease his property for the grow. That money was seized during the search. In addition, the property owner was fined $33,000 for numerous county code violations.