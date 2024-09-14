Over 450K kid garden set toys recalled for lead paint risk

(CNN) – Hundreds of thousands of kid’s garden set toys have been recalled due to high levels of lead.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says some of Red Toolbox’s Stanley-branded Junior Kids Garden Tools have lead levels that exceed the federal limit.

The recall only involves the long hoe and rake that were in the wheelbarrow and seven-piece set.

They were sold exclusively by Costco and the retailer will be contacting some customers directly.

Lead is toxic if ingested by young children.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone who has one of the impacted garden sets should stop using the hoe and rake immediately.

They can receive a replacement at Red Toolbox’s recall website.

