Over 50 pounds of meth found during Jackson County traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police found over 50 pounds of methamphetamine during the search of a vehicle on Interstate 5.
Oregon State Police said on the afternoon of June 19, a trooper made contact with the driver of a vehicle that was seen engaging in numerous traffic violations near I-5 milepost 20.
When an OSP K9 was deployed at the scene, it alerted to the possible presence of illicit drugs inside the vehicle. When searched, troopers found 50.8 pounds of methamphetamine and 4.8 pounds of heroin hidden inside the vehicle.
28-year-old Juan Enrique Lemus Del Cid and 57-year-old Reynalda Larios Cortes—both from Tacoma, Washington—were arrested for possession and distribution of meth and heroin.
OSP said the Medford Homeland Security Investigations office assisted with the case.