Over 5,000 illegal marijuana plants found during Jackson County search

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Police reportedly found several thousand marijuana plants during the latest drug bust in Jackson County.

Deputies said early Tuesday morning, they served a search warrant in the 6000 block of Foley Road in Central Point.

During the search, investigators reportedly found about 5,014 illegal cannabis plants contained in over a dozen greenhouses.

In addition to the plants, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office found 100 pounds of processed black-market marijuana, $5,440 in cash, and two guns.

The people who were at the grow site at the time of the search were detained, interviewed, and released.

The sheriff’s office said additional suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Code enforcement fined the property owner $61,000 for numerous violations.