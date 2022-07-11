Over 5,000 Pacific Power customers lose power Monday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Thousands of Pacific Power customers lost power in the Medford area Monday.

Pacific Power said it received the first outage report at about 12:23 p.m. on July 11. The zip codes impacted include 97504, 97502, and 97501.

Crews have reportedly been notified and the estimated time of complete restoration is before 7:00 p.m.

If you live in Medford and need to escape the heat, the city has set up a cooling shelter at the Jackson County Library on South Central Avenue.

The shelter, which will be open until 8:00 p.m., will have water, restrooms, popsicles, a cooling area, and water for pets.

Visit https://www.pacificpower.net/outages-safety.html for the latest updates.