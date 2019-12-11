Over 55,000 pounds of ‘El Monterey’ breakfast burritos recalled

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A specific type of breakfast burrito is being recalled due to the possibility of plastic contamination.
Ruiz Food Products Incorporated is recalling 55,013 pounds of frozen breakfast burritos produced on October 15, 2019. The burritos were sold in 12-packs labeled as “El Monterey Signature Burrito, Egg, Sausage and Cheese.”
The USDA said the burritos are being recalled because of three consumer complaints involving pieces of white plastic found in the product.
No injuries have been confirmed regarding the burritos.
Any burritos with lot code of 19288 should not be eaten.
