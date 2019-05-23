Over 6,000 marijuana plants seized in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Thousands of illegal marijuana plants were seized in a series of drug raids in northern California.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said a total of 6,788 illicit marijuana plants were found during numerous searches over the past two weeks in several areas of the county, including the Mt. Shasta Vista area, northeast of Weed and southeast of Montague.
The sheriff’s office focused their operations on large, illegal marijuana sites that were both indoors and outdoors in illegal greenhouses.
There were no suspects present at any of the raided grow sites and no arrests were made.
Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey stated in part, “Sheriff Jon Lopey, “This week’s seizure of 2,324 illicit marijuana plants and the 2-week tally of 6,788 illegal plants, and the confiscation of processed marijuana early in the season indicates we are going to have a very busy and active counter-drug enforcement year. While we respect an adult’s right to legally consume medical or recreational marijuana under current state law, the large quantities of marijuana seized in commercial quantities in these recent operations have nothing to do with recreational or medicinal drugs but have everything to do with illicit drug trafficking, which adversely impacts public health, safety, our environment, and the quality of life in our own state, county, and many other jurisdictions.”