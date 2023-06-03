Over $8k raised after Central Point man dies in car crash

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– A GoFundMe is raising funds for the family of a Central Point man who died in a crash last Saturday.

It’s already raised over $8,000.

Police said Corey Hanley was driving westbound on Highway 62 when he swerved into the eastbound lane and hit another car.

Unbelievably, one of Hanley’s friends was working in the ER when he was brought in and identified him quickly, so his friends and family could say their goodbyes.

Hanley, who went to North Medford High School, married his wife Kristen, just nine months ago.

One of Hanley’s friends told NBC5 Kristen also lost her mom and her sister around this time of year.

Longtime friend Jordyn Swift said, “to also have to see her in the state that she’s in has just been brutal, it’s really brutal and I’m so proud of how strong she is and I know that he’d be so proud of how she’s handling things.”

Swift said Kristen saw images of Corey’s badly damaged car from an online news source before she was notified by police.

She said Hanley’s friends and family are extremely grateful for the support they’ve received from the community.

Another one of Hanley’s friends is raising money through a GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses and funeral costs.

So far its raised almost half of its $20,000 goal.

