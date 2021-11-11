Over 9 tons of illegal marijuana found in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A massive illegal marijuana grow operation was busted in Jackson County.

Oregon State Police said on October 28, a drug enforcement team served a search warrant in the 12000 block of Modoc Road outside of Central Point.

Investigators found 62 large outdoor grow houses holding 1,193 illicit marijuana plants along with harvested marijuana being dried.

In total, 18,360 pounds of illegal plants were found and destroyed.

OSP said they also seized $80,000 and four guns.

Multiple people were detained and interviewed during the investigation. OSP did not mention if there were any arrests made.