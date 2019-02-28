Owner of New England Patriots pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution

JUPITER, Fla. (NBC) – New England Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft has pleaded not guilty to solicitation of prostitution charges in Florida.
Kraft’s attorneys filed paperwork to that affect earlier this week.
The attorneys also requested a judge trial, not a jury trial.
Police in Jupiter, Florida named Kraft as part of a sting operation, saying video evidence shows Kraft engaging in sex acts with a woman at a day spa.
Kraft’s attorneys have said that their client has not engaged in any illegal activity.
Kraft is set to be arraigned on April 24th.