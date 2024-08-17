LAKESIDE, Ore.- Owners of Lakeside business say the city is not doing enough to help them after accidentally releasing sensitive financial information.

Thursday, NBC5 reported that the city of Lakeside issued an apology after leaking a business’s financial information, including social security numbers, for over a week.

Dennis and Denise Harper, who own the Dune Rider Cafe, say the mistake was brought to the attention of the city council during its meeting, but was ignored.

Dennis eventually stormed down to city hall in person, interrupting the meeting, to get them to realize the serious error.

Now that the information is out there, they say one year of free credit monitoring is nowhere close to enough help and the city needs to take more responsibility.

“It’s a nightmare. We don’t know what’s going to happen. No apologies, no nothing. ‘Due to the latest data breach, we’re offering one year of free credit protection’ blah blah blah. You know, one year is not going to save me,” Dennis said.

The Harpers say they’ve since signed up for LifeLock and discovered fraudulent loans attempts had already been attempted on their account.

They also say they have obtained a lawyer at this time for their own protection.

