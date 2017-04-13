P.M. Trudeau introduces bill to legalize marijuana in Canada

OTTAWA, Canada – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has introduced legislation that would legalize marijuana in Canada, the New York Times reports.
If the bill passes, Canada will join Uruguay as the only nations in the world to completely legalize the use of recreational marijuana.
The government’s plan still has a lot of details that need to be addressed, but lawmaker Bill Blair said officials hope to allow legal sales by mid-2018.
Growers would face federal regulations and licensing, but each Canadian province will decide how marijuana will be sold and distributed within their respective borders.
The law doesn’t create a completely open market. Purchasers need to be at least 18-year-old and will be limited in the amount they can carry at once to 30 grams, that’s around an ounce.
Each household can grow up to four plants and commercially grown marijuana will be regulated within licensed channels.
