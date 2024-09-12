Pac-12 adding four new schools in 2026

The Pac-12, the collegiate sports conference that the Ducks just left, is down to only two schools, Oregon State and Washington State.

Now, it’s adding four Western universities.

The conference announced Thursday morning that its board of directors voted unanimously to admit Boise State University, Colorado State University, Fresno State University, and San Diego State University.

The four schools are currently in the Mountain West Conference.

The schools will join the 100-year-old Pac-12 Conference in July of 2026.

The Pac-12 used to have a dozen schools, but 10 left for other conferences.

