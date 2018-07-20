Pacific Crest Trail closed due to Hendrix Fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A portion of the Pacific Crest Trail has been closed due to the Hendrix Fire.
Officials with the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest said the 830-acre Hendrix Fire is burning nine miles southwest of Ashland.
As of noon on July 20, the fire was 10% contained and was burning litter and understory fuels along with medium logging slash. The active fire is expected to continue southward movement with short runs and spotting.
Evacuation orders have been issued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for about 35 addresses threatened by the fire.
The U.S. Forest Service provided the following emergency area closures:
AREA CLOSURE DESCRIPTION: Closure area is bounded as follows, clockwise beginning at the junction of National Forest Road (NFR) No. 20 and Bureau of Land Management Road 39-2-32 (in T.40S., R.2W., northwest quarter of section 18) and following the National Forest boundary east to Wagner Gap (T39S., R.lW., northeast corner section 34 and northwest corner of section 35) then heading south and then east along the ridge ending at the boundary of the Ashland Watershed, then heading south along the watershed boundary to Wagner Butte and to McDonalds Peak and south until it meets the National Forest Boundary then south to the junction of NFR 20 (Siskiyou Gap) and then follow NFR No. 20 southwest to Jackson Gap and to the northwest to the junction of Road 39-2-32, the point of origin, as shown on Exhibit A.
ROAD CLOSURE DESCRIPTION: The following roads are closed: National Forest Road (NFR) No. 20 from the junction with Bureau of Land Management Road 39-2-32 to where Road 20 crosses the National Forest boundary (T40S., R.1E., section 19, NE¼ of the SW¼). NFR No. 22 and all associated spur roads from Wagner Gap to its junction with NFR No. 20. NFR No. 2250 and all associated spurs in its entirety. NRF No. 2230 and all associated spurs in its entirety. NFR No. 1099 and all associated spur roads from the junction of 1099500 to its terminus.
TRAIL CLOSURE DESCRIPTION: The following trails are closed: Forest Service Trail 939 (Seven Mile Ridge Trail) in its entirety
Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) from where the PCT meets NFR No.40S01 (Observation Gap) to the Grouse Gap Shelter as shown on Exhibit A.
EXEMPTIONS: Pursuant to 36 CFR § 261.S0(e), the following persons are exempt from this order: 1. Persons with a permit specifically authorizing the otherwise prohibited act or omission. 2. Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of any organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
For detailed, up-to-date information, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5939/