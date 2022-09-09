Pacific Power begins public safety shutoffs for first time in state history

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. – With hazardous fire weather across parts of Oregon, Pacific Power is shutting off power in some areas to help reduce wildfire risk.

Around 6 A.M. Friday morning, Pacific Power began a planned public safety shutoff in Douglas County.

The company said its the first in the state’s history.

The shutoff will impact about 12,000 customers across the state.

It comes as high winds and dry weather conditions are expected to potentially increase fire activity this weekend.

In our area, it includes Glide east along Umpqua Highway.

Pacific Power said the combination of dry fuels, low humidity and record-low precipitation in august is a big reason for these public safety shutoffs.

“With that combination we’re taking an extraordinary step de-energizing our lines to prevent a spark from happening which could lead to a fast-moving catastrophic wildfire,” Pacific Power spokesperson Drew Hanson said.

As of right now, Pacific Power does not have any planned shut offs for other counties in Southern Oregon.

However, officials emphasize that it can happen at any point depending on weather and fire conditions.

Temporary community resource centers are being set up in the affected communities.

That includes residents in Douglas County, who are asked to go to Glide High School.

For a map of affected areas, visit pacificpower.net/psps.