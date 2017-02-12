Home
Pacific Power bill protest

Grants Pass, Ore., — One day after the Public Utilities Commission said Pacific Power isn’t at fault for customers receiving high electric bills during the month of January –  a planned protest outside the Pacific Power building in Grants Pass this morning had a low turn out.

The Oregon PUC launched an investigation to look into the higher bills but all came back with the same conclusion – most customers were only impacted about a $1.15.

But the few protesters there today didn’t buy it, they say they’re still looking for answers.

“There is no absolute blame. We just know the bottom line is that bills have doubled and tripled, we don’t know why.” said one protester, Greg Cure.

Protesters say they still plan to keep taking action, possibly even legally.

The utilities commission says if you are unable to pay your bill to contact your electric company to work out a payment plan.

