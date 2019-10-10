Pacific Power continues to monitor year-round weather conditions

MEDFORD, Ore. —This summer, Pacific Power discussed similar power shutoffs like the PG&E power shutoff down in California to prevent fires from breaking out.
Pacific Power said it continues to monitor year-round weather conditions in order to anticipate such shutoffs. The company emphasizes that a safety power shutoff would be a last resort.
Pacific Power said within the past eight years, weather data showed a safety power shutoff was never needed. Extremely low humidity, high temperatures, high sustained wind gusts, and a few other variables would be considered in order to implement a power shutoff.
Representatives of the company said families should always be prepared if an emergency were to occur. Families should have an emergency kit ready, have two weeks of shelf stable food and water for all the people and pets in your home, and have back up supplies and essential medicines.
Pacific Power said a 48-hour notice would be sent to customers should a shutoff be needed. For more information about Public Saftey Power Shutoff Program, click here.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]