Pacific Power crews ready for increase in power usage

Medford, Ore. — Pacific Power crews are keeping an eye on the rising temps. They say there’s more than enough power to go around, but the triple digits will increase the load.

“What that means is you’re using more energy than you ordinarily would,” Christina Kruger of Pacific Power says, “your house is functioning a little bit harder, because it’s trying to keep cooler, your equipment is functioning harder so it’s using more energy than it ordinarily would.”

Crews are prepared to deal with any issues that may come up. If you’re hoping to reduce your power use, they recommend opening the windows in the early morning to let cool air in, and unplugging any items while you’re not using them.

