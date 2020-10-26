Pacific Power ends Public Safety Power Shutoff Watch for Southern Ore., Northern Calif.

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — After closely monitoring dry, windy weather conditions throughout the day, Pacific Power ended its Public Safety Power Shutoff watch early Sunday evening for high-fire risk areas in the Illinois Valley area of southern Oregon and Happy Camp, Calif. The watch covered 5,800 customers in Selma, Dryden, Kerby, Cave Junction, Holland, O’Brian, Takilma and Happy Camp. The company says weather conditions did not necessitate a power shutoff.
The weather watch and line patrol was part of an effort to provide situational awareness in the face of potentially hazardous weather conditions. “Our top priority is the safety of our communities,” said Erik Brookhouse, vice president of system operations. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers throughout this effort.”
Public Safety Power Shutoff events are part of the utility’s wildfire prevention plan, which includes additional safety inspections, upgrades to the grid system, and weather stations to monitor for hazardous conditions.
The watch lasted from 7 a.m. to around 6 p.m. Sunday.
