Pacific Power hosts open house on wildfire safety

MEDFORD, Ore.– Wildfire safety and preparedness meetings for southern Oregon are set to begin Tuesday.
The open houses are organized by Pacific Power. The company recently released a plan for shutting off power in areas in case of an emergency.
These meetings will allow customers a chance to talk with experts from local agencies. Information such as developing an emergency plan or managing vegetation will be provided to help residents.
The location and time of the meetings are scheduled below:
- Grants Pass Open House – Tuesday, July 9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Location: Taprock Event Center, 971 SE 6th St., in Grants Pass.
- Roseburg Open House – Wednesday, July 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Location: Douglas County Fairgrounds, Cascade Hall, 2110 Frear St., in Roseburg.
- Medford Open House – Thursday, July 11 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Location: Ramada Hotel & Conference Center, 2250 Biddle Road in Medford.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.