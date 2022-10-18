Pacific Power hosts public forum on its wildfire mitigation plan

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Pacific Power hosted a public forum about its new wildfire mitigation plan.

This was the first in a series of forums the company is hosting to get feedback from the public about its new plan.

At the forum, representatives talked about multiple wildfire safety projects like enhanced weather monitoring and forecasting as well as more equipment checks in high-risk areas.

We spoke to a person at the forum who says it was very helpful and answered most of his questions.

“Their presentation gave me a lot of hope that they are really looking at things, I was excited about the weather, and meteorology presentation. But I didn’t hear anybody talk about after they shut the power off are we going to adjust your bill, are we going to provide a refund for you,” said Applegate resident, Dan Defenbaugh.

There are two more forums on Wednesday, October 19th.

One is in Canyonville at Seven Feathers Resort and Casino from 9 to 11 am. The other is in Grants Pass at the Josephine County Fairgrounds from 6 to 8 pm.

you can also attend the meetings online on Pacific Power’s website.