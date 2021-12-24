Pacific Power ready for outages

PORTLAND, Ore. – Pacific Power is prepping for winter weather this holiday weekend.

“Winter storms can cause issues that lead to power outages,” said Justin Bukartek director of emergency management at Pacific Power. “We are always prepared to respond with crews ready to repair damage as fast as possible to reduce the amount of time any customer is without service.”

While Pacific Power is getting ready to handle outages, customers should be prepared to. The utility company said it’s important to have the following items as part of an emergency outage kit:

Flashlight

Battery-operated radio and clock

Extra batteries

Non-perishable foods

Manual can opener

Bottled water

Blankets

If an outage happens, Pacific Power urges customers to first check their own home’s fuses and circuit breakers. If the power failure is outside of the home or business, the outage should be reported to Pacific Power at 1-877-508-5088 or by texting OUT to 722797. You can also download Pacific Power’s app from the App Store or Google Play.