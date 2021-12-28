Pacific Power says scattered outages should be over soon

MEDFORD, Ore. – Pacific Power crews are working to restore power for customers in Jackson, Josephine and Douglas Counties.

The utility provider said thousands of customers are dealing with lingering outages related to multiple snowstorms in southwest Oregon.

Nearly 275 Pacific Power workers are reportedly working to restore power to about 2,700 customers before the end of Monday.

“With severe weather and the holidays, any outage is too long,” said Curtis Mansfield, senior vice president of power delivery. “We are battling the elements to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible. We appreciate the patience shown by customers during this challenging time.”

Pacific Power encourages customers to report outages by calling 1-877-508-5088 or text OUT to 722797. Text STAT to 722797 to check the status of your outage.