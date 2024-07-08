Pacific Power to use drones to monitor electrical equipment

PORTLAND, Ore. – Pacific Power is announcing the use of commercial drones to monitor the company’s electrical equipment at various transmission, distribution, and substation facilities.

According to a press release Monday, Pacific Power says the drones will be used at facilities in Medford and Grants Pass as well as in Yreka and Weed in northern California.

These inspections are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to ensure its electrical system is safe and reliable by capturing high resolution and infrared images.

Drone crews will be inspecting facilities through the end of July.

