Pair of Josephine County commissioners avoid recall election

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two Josephine County commissioners who had recall efforts against them will not be forced into a special election because organizers didn’t gather enough signatures.

A self-defined “grassroots political action committee” filed the petitions against Commissioners Dan DeYoung and Herman Baertschiger back on December 2nd.

Their spokesperson said they filed their petition due to the commissioners’ response to COVID-19, wildfire preparation and illegal marijuana policies.

They needed 6,300 signatures by March 2nd to get the recall on the ballot.