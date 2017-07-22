Palestinian president suspects contacts with Israel

Israel (CNN) – Tensions have increased dramatically between the Israelis and Palestinians this week.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas appeared on Palestinian TV Friday evening to address his people’s concerns.
He said he was suspending all contacts with Israel until its government cancels all measures they have taken in the Noble Sanctuary Compound in Jerusalem’s Old City.
The Nobel Sanctuary is also known as the Temple Mount.
Tensions were fueled by a decision by Israeli authorities to install metal detectors at entrances to a key Muslim holy site in the Old City and bar male worshipers under 50 from attending Friday prayers there.
Mahmoud Abbas said, “I announce freezing of contacts with the colonizing state at all levels until Israel commits to cancel all the measures they are taking against our Palestinian people in general and the city of Jerusalem and al-Aqasa Mosque in particular.”