Panther Gulch Fire: 70 acres, 15% contained

WILLIAMS, Ore. – A wildfire that started Tuesday evening near Williams is now estimated to be about 70 acres.
The Oregon Department of Forest said the Panther Gulch Fire started around 6:00 p.m. on July 30.
Multiple crews responded to the area above Panther Gulch Road and worked throughout the night in steep terrain with the ever-present risk of rolling logs and falling trees.
As of 7:43 a.m. on July 31, the fire was estimated to be about 50 acres. Later that afternoon, survey results pushed the estimate to around 70 acres.
ODF said crews were able to completely line the fire and achieve 15% containment.
No evacuation or road closures were in place as of Wednesday afternoon.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.