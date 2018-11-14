Paradise police on the hunt for looters

PARADISE, Calif. (KCRA/NBC) – As first responders do their best to keep people safe from the wildfires out west, authorities are now on the lookout for looters in the disaster zone.
Paradise police are on the prowl looking for looters in the disaster zone.
Paradise Police Sergeant Steve Bertagna said police have arrested three people suspected of looting since the Camp Fire ignited last week. Like the driver of a pickup truck, police found him parked at a K-Mart. Sgt. Bertagna said, “…uncooperative, didn’t really want to give his name.”
Sgt. Bertagna explained there were red flags. “This vehicle was not here earlier in the day so the officers knew it had arrived… the overwhelming odor of marijuana in there. There’s also alcohol.”
The bed of the pickup was packed with items piled high, and it didn’t end there. “The subject turned on one of our officers and actually pushed him away to get back into the vehicle,” Sgt. Bertagna said.
Inside the truck was a rifle right behind the seat. Anytime officers find a firearm, they’re concerned.
That’s what paradise police are up against during these evacuations.
With the help of CHP officers who are keeping track of abandoned cars, and Chico police helping too.
Sgt. Curtis Prosise with the Chico Police Department said, “It’s a despicable crime. These people have been through a lot and them to have to worry about people taking advantage of them, it’s despicable.”
Two of the three suspects are locals from Bruton County. That hits Paradise police hard, considering nearly half of their own department lost their homes to the flames.
Sgt. Bertagna said, “It’s the lowest of low in my opinion. We’re going to deal with them to every extent of the law we can. We’re going to be out enforcing our laws, making sure life and property are protected in the town of Paradise.”