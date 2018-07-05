Paranoia & politics: cops called on Oregon lawmaker

Janelle Bynum, a state representative running for reelection in November, said she was going door to door in Clackamas on Tuesday when an officer from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office showed up.
The officer, Bynum says, was called by a resident who thought Bynum was “suspicious.”
Bynum said the officer responded professionally and called the constituent.
“We talked and she did apologize. #letsbebetterneighbors,” Bynum said in a Facebook post.
Bynum said she doesn’t know why the constituent contacted police.
“I can’t get inside a person’s head on what brings about fear in them,” Bynum said. “They were clearly concerned about something. I can look at any neighborhood because I’ve been to just about every neighborhood in my district, and I can tell you what their problems are. Crime wasn’t one of them.”
Read more: http://bit.ly/2Nw9ils