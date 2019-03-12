Parents arrested for child abuse in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two parents were arrested for allegedly injuring their baby boy.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said at about 1:00 p.m. Monday, they received a report of a 1-month-old child with “suspicious injuries.”
The child was taken into protective custody and his parents, Bryan Merritt and Alexandria Williams, were lodged in the Josephine County Jail on charges of assault and criminal mistreatment.
Merritt and Williams are both listed as transients.
Police didn’t provide any further details about the injuries sustained by the baby.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call detectives at 541-450-6260.