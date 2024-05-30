Parents filing lawsuit against Ashland SD over classroom safety

ASHLAND, Ore.– A group of parents are filing a lawsuit against the Ashland School District and the state department of education over not complying with state laws on school safety.

The group of four parents held a press conference at the Ashland School District offices Wednesday to announce their plans to file the suit.

The group does not have an attorney to represent them in court, but they are actively searching for one.

One parent claims the classrooms in the school district aren’t safe in the event of a school shooting and aren’t in compliance with state statutes.

Parent Alex Sol said, “there has been a national effort to not be honest with students that schools do not have to protect you from school shooters. There is no state law, federal law, or local ordinance that says they have to provide you a safety feature.”

The parents are also involved with Safe Zone Solutions, who gave presentations to the Ashland and Phoenix-Talent School District about installing bulletproof glass in classrooms.

Sol said their proposals were rejected by both school districts.

