Parents of missing teen laid to rest

BARRON COUNTY, Wisc. (KARE) Hundreds gathered at St. Peter Catholic Church in Cameron, Wisconsin Saturday for James and Denise Closs’ funeral.
The couple were found murdered in their home nearly two weeks ago after a frantic 911 call.
Their 13-year-old daughter, Jayme, remains missing.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald attended the funeral. He said the investigation to find Jayme is still ongoing and that they have received over 1,900 tips.
“We have about 170 yet to work on and we have about 35 investigators,” Fitzgerald said. “Outside agencies came in today to assist us to close out some of those tips– some of those are car, several are just other people who have called with information.”
