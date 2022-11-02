Parkdale, Oregon mayor allegedly shot at family during road rage episode

PARKDALE, Ore. (KGW) — The mayor of a tiny Columbia River Gorge town is in custody and facing multiple charges after allegedly being involved in a road rage shooting near the community of Parkdale on Monday, according to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.

Dowen Jones of Rufus was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting at a family on Highway 281.

On Monday, just before 8:45 p.m., a family of four — including two children ages 5 and 8 — was driving south on Highway 281 following behind an SUV, the sheriff’s office said. The SUV driver was allegedly driving erratically.

The SUV driver pulled over on Highway 281 near Fairland Road, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the family slowed down to get a description of the SUV for the purpose of reporting the erratic driving.

As the family passed the SUV, a man stepped out of the passenger side and fired multiple rounds from a handgun — aiming directly at the passing family, the sheriff’s office said.

The gunfire caused damage to the family’s vehicle, but no one was injured.

On Tuesday, investigators identified Jones as the alleged shooter after locating the SUV involved in the shooting. He was arrested and later booked at Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility in The Dalles.

Jones faces one count of attempted murder and four counts of first-degree attempted assault.