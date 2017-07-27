Parked hybrid vehicle prompts evacuation of Grants Pass home

Grants Pass, Ore. – A hybrid vehicle is being blamed for setting off a carbon monoxide alarm in a Grants Pass home.
According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, early Sunday morning firefighters were notified a carbon monoxide alarm was triggered inside a private residence.
Police said a hybrid vehicle that was left “powered on” inside a garage attached to the home.
While the vehicle’s engine wasn’t running when the residents parked it, the engine cycled off and on throughout the night while they slept.
Eventually, carbon monoxide from the vehicle’s exhaust worked its way into the home, setting of the alarm.
Police said fortunately, the alarm allowed for the safe evacuation of the residence.
With the increase in keyless hybrid vehicles, police said it’s important to remember to fully turn off vehicles when parked.
“Removing the key fob from the vehicle and taking it inside with you is also recommended, to ensure the engine won’t run unexpectedly as well as reducing the potential for your vehicle to be broken into or stolen,” GPDPS wrote.
Carbon monoxide, an odorless and colorless gas, can be fatal in high enough concentrations.
In 2015, General Motors recalled thousands of hybrid Chevy Volts due to injuries related to carbon monoxide exposure, according to Automotive News.
Police advise any home equipped with appliances that have the potential to produce excess carbon monoxide should have a CO alarm.
Attached garages where vehicles are parked should also have alarms.