Parking spots filling up: How to secure your spot for Country Crossings

Anyone who has been to the festival in past years knows parking can be chaotic. This year there will be no shuttle system from far parking lots to the Jackson County Expo.
If you visit Country Crossings official website, you’ll see that you can park at Jewett Elementary, Crater High and Scenic Middle schools for a small fee, with the proceeds going to benefit the schools.
While Jewett is pretty close, Crater and Scenic are a bit further from the Expo and, again, there will be no shuttle system. But there are other parking options that are not mentioned on the website.
Katie McClenathan, a property owner with a vacant lot across from Fair City Market, said she had a lot of people take advantage of her parking spaces last year, even some who had secured VIP parking.
McClenathan said this year she started to advertise her lot and has already had a few reservations.
“I would recommend doing it sooner rather than later because it is picking up and people are getting frantic about finding a spot,” McClenathan said.
Other businesses and churches in the area are also taking advantage of the popular country music festival. Path Church on North 10th said they opened their lot last year and were able to raise a lot of money for their children and youth ministries.
With the changes to how they’re running the parking we’re seeing an even greater opportunity to help people with close convenient parking while also helping the ministries of the church,” Children’s Pastor Ryan Fields said.
Both Path Church and McClenathan’s private lot are selling weekend parking passes for cars, RVs and campers.
To reserve a spot at McClenathan’s lot, you can call her at 541-621-5333. For a spot at the church, you can reserve it online here or by calling the church at 541-664-3353.
Festival goers should also be aware Peninger Road will close at 7 p.m. every night of the festival. Parking is also prohibited on most streets surrounding the Expo. More information can be found here.
The website adds that Pedicabs will be available for $7.
NBC5 News anchor and reporter Kristina Zagame is from Boston, Massachusetts. She comes to us from KQTV in St. Joseph, Missouri where she was the evening anchor and executive producer.
Kristina received her degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of South Carolina. She spent a summer interning for an international online magazine in Santiago, Chile. She also covered Hurricane Maria relief efforts in the Virgin Islands.
When she’s not in the newsroom, Kristina loves exploring, dancing and live music.