Parolee arrested for eluding police in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase through Medford.
According to the Medford Police Department, the chase started at about 10:10 Tuesday night when they tried to pull over a vehicle driving without headlights on Barnett Road near Alba Drive.
The driver refused to pull over. Instead, he drove away on Interstate 5 at speeds over 100 miles-per-hour.
When the vehicle got off the freeway in Central Point, officers were waiting. However, the driver continued to elude, traveling back toward Medford.
Due to potentially hazardous snow-covered roads, police briefly lost sight of the vehicle.
After parking the vehicle on Woodbridge Drive near Spring Street, the driver got out and tried to casually walk away. But officers were able to quickly arrest him.
The driver, identified as 35-year-old Henry Maldonado, was in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest. Police also determined the vehicle he was driving was stolen.
MPD says Maldonado is well-known by officers and jail records show he was on parole for burglary.