Part 5: The Southern Oregon Honor Flight

If you or someone you know is a World War II or Korean War veteran and you’re interested in going on an Honor Flight, you can apply HERE. World War II veterans get priority for the trips.
If you’re wanting to go on an Honor Flight as a guardian, you can apply there too. Guardians do pay their own way, but it is considered a tax deductible donation.
And if you just want to ensure that a local veteran gets to go on a trip like this, click HERE to make a donation.
