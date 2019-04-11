Home
Part of Highway 64 South collapses

Part of Highway 64 South collapses

News Regional Top Stories Weather News

BANDON, Ore. – The main highway between Bandon and Coquille was shut down due to a roadway collapse.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said on Wednesday night, a culvert under a part of Highway 64 South became blocked with debris during a period of heavy rainfall. Water started pooling on the uphill side of the roadway and eventually washed away a 50-foot portion of the pavement.

Highway 64 South will remain completely closed five miles east of Bandon. The closure will likely continue into next week, ODOT said.

For the latest updates, visit http://www.tripcheck.com

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »