Part of Highway 64 South collapses

BANDON, Ore. – The main highway between Bandon and Coquille was shut down due to a roadway collapse.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said on Wednesday night, a culvert under a part of Highway 64 South became blocked with debris during a period of heavy rainfall. Water started pooling on the uphill side of the roadway and eventually washed away a 50-foot portion of the pavement.
Highway 64 South will remain completely closed five miles east of Bandon. The closure will likely continue into next week, ODOT said.
