Partial government shutdown expected

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A partial government shutdown is virtually guaranteed at the end of Friday.
Legislators adjourned without reaching an agreement with the White House, and senators were told there would be no further votes Friday.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle promised to keep working as they seek a solution to President Trump’s demands that measures are included to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, “We are willing to continue discussions on those proposals with the president the speaker of the house and the leader of the house, all five are necessary to get something done.”
President Trump is holding out for legislators to include $5 billion for a border wall. If it’s not included in the budget deal, he say’s he’ll refuse to sign.
The question now is: how long will the shutdown last? With the two sides far apart, it could stretch into the New Year.