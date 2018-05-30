Home
Partial tunnel collapse affects Klamath Falls-Eugene Amtrak route

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A partially collapsed railway tunnel is forcing Amtrak to bus passengers between Klamath Falls and Eugene.

The Register-Guard reports nobody was injured in the collapse, which happened during maintenance operations. A section of tunnel between Oakridge and Odell Lake is affected.

Without railway access, passengers on the route will be bussed instead. This could cause delays, as it takes more time for buses to take the trip than trains.

Amtrak expects the railway route will be restored sometime after June 5.

