Partygoers shooting at exploding targets likely sparked Ana Fire

Summer Lake, Calif. – A group of partygoers shooting at exploding targets may have started the Ana Fire, according to Lake County District Attorney Sharon Forster.
Forester continues to investigate the incident believed to have started the fire that burned 6,200 acres, and three uninhabited structures.
Forester said a group visiting from the Eugene-Springfield area was partying north of the Summer Lake Lodge when they began shooting exploding, which eventually sparked the wildfire.
Forester said she may bring charges or refer the case to federal officials.
As of July 13, the Ana Fire was 75% contained with 316 fire personnel working on containment lines.
Crews continued to extinguish hot spots that could threaten to breach lines.
Level 1, or “be ready,” evacuation orders are in place for Ana Estates and along Highway 31 two miles north of Forest Road.