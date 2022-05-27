Passenger killed in Douglas County crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – One person died after a single-vehicle crash in Douglas County.

Oregon State Police said on the evening of Wednesday, May 25, 67-year-old Howard Berry of Milwaukie was driving a black Tesla Model S at a high rate of speed on Highway 138E north of Diamond Lake.

According to investigators, near milepost 78 the vehicle left the roadway and hit a power pole.

Berry and two of his passengers were injured. Another passenger, 37-year-old Koelby Edlund of Canby, did not survive.

OSP said speed and alcohol are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash.