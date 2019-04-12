Passenger killed in Klamath County crash, driver arrested for DUII

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A man was arrested for his alleged part in a fatal crash outside of Klamath Falls.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said in the early morning hours of April 12, 49-year-old Mike Russell Fowler II was driving at a high rate of speed westbound on Lakeshore Drive. His vehicle left the roadway after he lost control, causing it to hit multiple trees and roll over.
His passenger, 58-year-old Klamath Falls resident Dale Faust, was killed in the crash.
“Alcohol is considered the primary factor in the crash,” the sheriff’s office said.
Fowler sustained minor injuries. He was arrested after being discharged from the hospital. He now faces charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, driving while suspended, assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.