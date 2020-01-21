Patient infected with coronavirus from China hospitalized Washington State

EVERETT, Wash. (CNN) – The United States has now confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus that appeared in Wuhan, China last month
The CDC is only identifying the patient as a male U.S. resident. He is currently in isolation at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington.
The man recently traveled from Wuhan to Washington State but said he did not attend the animal markets where many of the patients were infected.
Officials are compiling a list of people the patient may have had contact with since his return.
The Wuhan coronavirus, which has killed six people and sickened hundreds, can spread person to person, but not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza.