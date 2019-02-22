Patriots owner charged in prostitution sting

JUPITER, Fla. (NBC News) – Police in Jupiter, Florida have charged New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with solicitation of prostitution as part of a months-long human trafficking investigation.
Kraft faces misdemeanor charges for two visits to the Orchids of Asia day spa, the last coming about a month ago. Police say they have video evidence to support the accusations.
Kraft is considered one of the most powerful owners in the NFL. Earlier this month, he hoisted the Lombardi trophy as the Patriots won the sixth Super Bowl under his ownership.
A spokesman for Kraft said “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”
Kraft is not accused of being involved with the human trafficking part of the investigation.
