Paul Ryan bows out

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The most powerful Republican in Congress announced Wednesday he won’t be seeking reelection.
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he’ll retire in January in order to spend more time with his family.
“If I’m here for one more term, my kids will only and ever have known me as a weekend dad. I just can’t let that happen,” Ryan said.
Ryan insists the departure is personal, not political, even though Republicans could lose their majority in the midterms.
