Pawnee Fire continues to burn in N. California

CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif. (NBCNC) – A wind-whipped wildfire is burning thousands of acres in rural northern California, pushing thousands of people from their homes.
About three-thousand people, ordered to evacuate their homes, as the Pawnee Fire marches on.
The fire destroyed a dozen buildings and is threatening hundreds more.
Erratic winds are driving the flames across rugged terrain making it difficult for fire crews to access.
Hundreds of firefighters are battling the fire, which sparked Saturday.
No word on what started the fire. No injuries are reported.