Paws for a Cause brings animal lovers together to raise money

MEDFORD, Ore.– Hundreds of happy animal lovers and their furry friends took a walk across Medford Sunday to raise money.
It was all a part of the fifth annual “Paws for a Cause” dog walk and fair, organized by Nature’s Pet Market and the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Local pet owners gathered with vendors at the fair to support the non-profit.
Over 150 people took part in the walk this year – the most it’s ever had.
“Oh my gosh it’s fun. It is so much fun,” said Vickie Pagan, owner of Nature’s Pet Market. “Really the only family-friendly, pet-friendly event held in the Rogue Valley.”
Last year, the event raised over $10,000 for FOTAS. This year organizers expect to beat that number.
