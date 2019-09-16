Home
Paws for a Cause brings animal lovers together to raise money

Paws for a Cause brings animal lovers together to raise money

Local News Top Stories , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore.– Hundreds of happy animal lovers and their furry friends took a walk across Medford Sunday to raise money.

It was all a part of the fifth annual “Paws for a Cause” dog walk and fair, organized by Nature’s Pet Market and the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Local pet owners gathered with vendors at the fair to support the non-profit.

Over 150 people took part in the walk this year – the most it’s ever had.

“Oh my gosh it’s fun. It is so much fun,” said Vickie Pagan, owner of Nature’s Pet Market. “Really the only family-friendly, pet-friendly event held in the Rogue Valley.”

Last year, the event raised over $10,000 for FOTAS. This year organizers expect to beat that number.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »