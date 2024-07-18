PDX to debut new terminal to public on August 14

PORTLAND, Ore. – The new main terminal at Portland International Airport has an opening date.

Travelers will be welcomed through the terminal starting August 14.

A soaring mass timber roof complete with dozens of live trees and the return of the iconic PDX carpet, the 1990s version, are part of a broader re-design that got underway nearly five years ago. According to the airport, “the 9 acre roof and other gorgeous elements made with local, sustainable wood sourced from small and Tribal forests, all within 300 miles of the project.”

The overall theme of the new terminal described by PDX officials as ‘A Walk in the Forest.’

The opening date has actually been pushed back by almost four months after a few construction-related close calls slowed down the timeline.

